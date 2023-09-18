PM Modi to address LS on first day of special session

The session will be held in the existing Parliament House, however from September 19 onwards, the session will resume from the new building.

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi will address the Lok Sabha at 11 a.m. on the first day of the special session of Parliament Monday, sources informed.

Parliamentary affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that on Monday the special session will begin in the existing Parliament House, while on Tuesday, a photo session will be held in the existing building.

After that, a function will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament and then the session will resume from the new building, Joshi said.

“Once the sittings of the special session begin from the new Parliament building on September 19, they will held there till September 22,” the minister told mediapersons.

A discussion on the 75 years journey of Parliament will be held on Monday.

