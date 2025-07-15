PM praises India’s 50 per cent non-fossil fuel power generation achievement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, five years ahead of the target, illustrates its commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future.

India achieved 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

This assumes significance in view of India’s commitment at international fora to increased non-fossil fuel-based power generation in the country.

This illustrates India’s commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future. https://t.co/muYoYqUI8Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2025

