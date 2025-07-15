PM praises India’s 50 per cent non-fossil fuel power generation achievement

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 15th July 2025 10:12 pm IST
PM Modi
In this image via PMO on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic (unseen), after delegation level talks in Zagreb. (PMO via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India achieving 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity, five years ahead of the target, illustrates its commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future.

India achieved 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity of 242.8 GW out of the total 484.8 GW installed capacity, five years ahead of its 2030 target, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

This assumes significance in view of India’s commitment at international fora to increased non-fossil fuel-based power generation in the country.

Modi said on X, “This illustrates India’s commitment and efforts towards building a green and sustainable future.”

