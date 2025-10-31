Police seize 1.2 kg of ganja in Hyderabad, five arrested

Hyderabad: The special Task Force (STF) arrested five people in two separate operations related to ganja, seizing a total of 1.2 kg marijuana on October 31.

In the first operation near Sikh Village, Secunderabad, police seized 200 packets of marijuana weighing 880 grams from the accused Sohail, along with his Scooty and mobile phone.

Sohail had reportedly brought the marijuana from Nagpur and was selling it locally.

In the second operation in Vijayapuri Colony, Uppal, the police arrested four accused Ravi Teja, Jagadishwar, Dileep, and Charan, seizing 325 grams of marijuana along with two vehicles and four cell phones.

Police have registered a case and have handed over the seized marijuana to the respective excise stations for further investigation.