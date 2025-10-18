Police seized 16 kg ganja in Secunderabad, two arrested

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force arrested two persons for possessing 16.054 kg of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh near Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad on Saturday, October 18.

Murali Naik and Kalacharan, both natives of Odisha, were apprehended while trying to sell the drug to suppliers in Mumbai. Police said that the men were waiting for the Mumbai handlers to take delivery of the ganja.

Also Read 17-year-old caught transporting 5 kg of hashish oil in Hyderabad

According to police, the men travelled to Hyderabad from their native town via Konark Express.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.