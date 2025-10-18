Police seized 16 kg ganja in Secunderabad, two arrested

According to police, the men travelled to Hyderabad from their native town via Konark Express.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 18th October 2025 5:20 pm IST
ganja in hyderabad
Two natives from Odisha were arrested for possessing ganja

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force arrested two persons for possessing 16.054 kg of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh near Alpha Hotel in Secunderabad on Saturday, October 18.

Murali Naik and Kalacharan, both natives of Odisha, were apprehended while trying to sell the drug to suppliers in Mumbai. Police said that the men were waiting for the Mumbai handlers to take delivery of the ganja.

According to police, the men travelled to Hyderabad from their native town via Konark Express.

Memory Khan Seminar

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 18th October 2025 5:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button