Policeman Hussain killed in J-K terrorist attack in Anantnag

Srinagar: A policeman was killed in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, July 22, officials said in Srinagar.

The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

They said one head constable, Ashiq Hussain, posted on Amarnath yatra security duty, was injured in the attack and rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.

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Hussain was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, the officials said.

A policeman was killed in an attack by terrorists in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said. The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.



They said one head constable, Ashiq Hussain, posted on Amarnath yatra security duty… pic.twitter.com/vQqKmA6qmu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 22, 2026

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the assailants, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post.