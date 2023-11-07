Polling begins for 40-member Mizoram assembly elections

Aizawl: Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

Polling will continue till 4 pm.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.

Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

Of the 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram, 149 are remote voting centres, and 30 along the inter-state and international borders have been declared critical and vulnerable.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with 7,200 personnel deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, the officials said.

The 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and the 318-km boundary with Bangladesh have been sealed ahead of the polling of assembly constituencies.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.