‘Poori, Bhaji for Rs 15’ economy meal by Indian railways goes viral

A video of the ‘Economy meal’ served by the Indian Railways has gone viral on social media. It shows the contents of the meal served at Rs 15 in the general compartment.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation collaborated last year with Indian Railways to offer hygienic meals and snacks at affordable prices to serve passengers, particularly those in General Class Coaches. Priced at Rs 15, the economy meals provide a basic yet fulfilling option for budget-conscious travellers.

The meal box termed as ‘Janata Khana’ contains seven pooris and bhaji. Apart from this there is also a meal box for Rs 20, which comes with a 300ml bottle of water. Gems of Babus, a handle on X shared the video showing the contents of the box. ” This is the “Janata Khana” by Indian Railways. It contains seven pooris, a curry and pickle” the person explained.

He opened the box and counted the number of pooris and checked the condition of the curry. Reacting to the video, most people supported the initiative for providing affordable meals. While some were concerned about the quality of the meal.

🚨 Janata Khana: Indian Railways’ Affordable Meal Scheme for Just ₹15. 🚆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/hFcoogwQbv — Gems (@gemsofbabus_) June 26, 2025

An X user by the name, @WhateverVishal said” It’s better than a pack of Kurkure; can’t complain.”

@pjtrundles said, “This is why we don’t deserve good things. Of course it’s not 5-star quality. But imagine someone poor who’s travelling on a long train journey to make a living, wouldn’t this fill their hungry stomach?”

Expressing concern over quality of the curry, @titli_rani said, “”Sabji to bilkul sahi nhi lg rhi hai (The curry doesn’t look fresh at all)”

@333maheshwariii said, “Rs 10 ki kachi Maggie aur Rs5 ki chai pi lungi (I would rather have maggie and tea)”