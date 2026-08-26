Popular Pakistani actress ties the knot at 54

Islamabad: Pakistani television actress Humaira Bano has left fans pleasantly surprised after announcing her marriage at the age of 54.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared glimpses from her special day. Dressed in an elegant cream-and-gold ensemble with traditional jewellery, floral garlands and mehendi, Humaira looked radiant as a bride. However, she carefully kept her husband’s face away from the camera.

“Sometimes we plan something for ourselves, but God plans something else for us,” she wrote, reflecting on the unexpected turn her life had taken. She added that when God wills something, the journey towards it becomes easier.

Humaira has not revealed her husband’s name or shared any further details about the wedding, choosing to keep her new partner’s identity private.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and industry colleagues. Maya Khan, Sabahat Bukhari, Minsa Malik and Irfan Motiwala were among those who wished the actress well.

Humaira Bano is a familiar face on Pakistani television and is known for her performances in dramas including Deewangi, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Jannat Se Aagay, Jaan Nisar and Chaudhry & Sons.