According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers.

Porsche car crash: Juvenile submits 300-word essay on road safety to comply with bail conditions
Pune: The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who knocked down two motorbike riders on Sunday, causing their death in Kalyani Nagar of Pune city, as the police claim. (PTI Photo)

Pune: The 17-year-old minor allegedly involved in the Pune Porsche car crash that killed two techies has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety complying with the bail conditions of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), an official said on Friday.

The teenager submitted the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, the official said.

The juvenile was released from an observation home last month after the Bombay High Court held that the orders remanding him to the facility were illegal.

Hours after the fatal accident in the city’s Kalyani Nagar area on May 19, the JJB had ordered that he be kept under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather. It also asked the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

According to the police, the minor was driving a Porsche car under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a two-wheeler, killing two software engineers.

Amid a nationwide outrage over his quick bail on lenient terms, the police moved JJB, seeking an amendment of the bail order. On May 22, the board ordered that the minor be sent to an observation home.

The HC paved his release holding the orders illegal and stressed that the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

