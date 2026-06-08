Prabhas fans angry: Hashtag ‘give us Fauzi update’ trends

Hyderabad: Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for an update on his upcoming period action drama Fauzi. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film has become one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. However, the makers have remained silent about the movie’s progress, leaving fans frustrated.

Over the last few days, Prabhas fans have been actively trending the hashtag #GiveUsFauziUpdateASAP on social media platforms, especially X. Fans are requesting the production team to reveal important details about the film, including its release date, teaser plans, and promotional schedule.

Many believe this is the right time for an update as a significant portion of the film’s shooting has already been completed.

What Is Fauzi About?

Fauzi is a period action drama set in pre-Independence India. The story reportedly revolves around a courageous soldier who stands up against British rule. The film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who won praise for his blockbuster romantic drama Sita Ramam.

The movie stars Prabhas in the lead role, while newcomer Imanvi plays the female lead. Music is being composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Several reports suggested that Fauzi could arrive during the Dasara festival season. However, no official confirmation has been made so far. As the festive release calendar is getting crowded, fans are becoming increasingly curious about the movie’s release plans.

The lack of communication from the makers has sparked discussions across fan communities and social media.

Prabhas enjoys a massive fan following across India, and every project of his attracts nationwide attention. While this popularity creates huge hype, it also brings pressure on filmmakers to keep fans updated.

With expectations reaching new heights, fans are hoping Mythri Movie Makers will soon break their silence and unveil a major update about Fauzi. Until then, the social media campaign demanding information about the film shows no signs of slowing down.