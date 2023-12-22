Prabhas’ paycheck for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Kalki 2898 AD

Mumbai: Indian cinema has changed post the Covid-19 pandemic and South Indian film stars have gained a massive fan following as their films were received well by audiences at the box office. The Southern film industry saw a boom and most people affiliated with it are now working in Bollywood projects too.

From directors to actors, people of Southern cinema have hiked their fee and are now taking hefty amounts of money for their services. There are various South Indian actors who have delivered blockbuster performances in the recent past and are now being praised for their acting skills.

Prabhas Remuneration For Salaar, Kalki 2898 AD

Tollywood superstar Prabhas and his remuneration for upcoming movies has now become the talk of town. The South Indian actor, who played the lead role in India’s most successful film series ‘Baahubali’, is among the highest stars down south. Yes, Prabhas as per reports, has charged Rs 100 crore for Salaar: Part 1 -The ceasefire and around Rs 150 crore for Kalki 2898 AD. So, he is taking home a huge sum of Rs 250 crore from his upcoming projects.

The Salaar movie is currently trending everywhere as it is slated to hit the screens tomorrow on December 22. Nag Ashwin’s multi-starrer Kalki 2898 AD will be released next year and is among the biggest projects of Indian cinema. They have been collectively made on the budget of over Rs 1000 crore.

However, it is relevant to mention here that Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has set a new record as he is taking home more than Rs 330 crores for Pushpa: The Rule. He has now become the highest paid actors of India.