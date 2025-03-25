Prediction: Salman Khan’s Sikandar day 1 box office collections

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s new movie Sikandar is all set to release on March 30, 2025, just before Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi. Fans were super excited when the film was announced. With Salman’s stardom, a festive release, director AR Murugadoss, and actress Rashmika Mandanna, many believed it would be a big hit.

Sikandar Day 1 Predictions

At first, people thought Sikandar would earn more than Rs. 40 crore on its first day. But after the trailer came out, the excitement dropped. The trailer didn’t impress viewers. Some found it boring, and the chemistry between Salman and Rashmika didn’t click. Even though the trailer got many views, it didn’t create strong buzz.

Because of the poor trailer and lack of interest, the expected earnings have now gone down. Trade experts believe the film might earn Rs. 30–35 crore on Day 1 instead of Rs. 40+ crore. That’s still a good number, but not as big as everyone hoped, especially for an Eid release.

Can the Movie Still Be a Hit?

Tiger 3, Salman’s last film, didn’t do as well as expected at the box office. So fans were hoping Sikandar would bring him back on top. Now, the film’s success depends on audience reviews. If people like the movie after release, it could still do well.