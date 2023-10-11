Pregnant woman finds snake carcass in AP govt’s nutrition kit

A pregnant woman found a snake carcass inside her YSR Sampoorna Poshana nutrition kit distributed at the Shantinagar Anganwadi center in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to reports, a woman named Manasa Rupesh received her YSR Sampoorna Poshana kit from local Anganwadi teacher M Janakamma. When she reached home, she was shocked to see the carcass of a snake inside the dates packet.

In a video message, Shantinagar Anganwadi teacher M Janakamma said that as part of the monthly delivery of the nutrition kit, she delivered dates to a woman named Manasa Rupesh.

After noticing the snake’s carcass in the package provided to her, she called M Janakamma to inform her of the situation, the Anganwadi teacher said in a video statement.

“I immediately informed my superior officials. We received the package on October 3 and supplied it the next day,” she added.

She immediately called the concerned officer who ordered a new kit for her.

What is the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme?

The YSR Sampoorna Poshana kit is a welfare program launched by the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide nutritious food to children between six months to 6 years, pregnant women, and nursing mothers who are BPL (below poverty line) families.

An annual budget of Rs. 1,900 has been allocated to supply nutritious food.

The food items vary with each receiver. A pregnant woman or a nursing mother receives items such as rice, dal, palm oil, eggs, and milk. She can take home ragi/bajra/jowar flour, dry dates, groundnut chikki, jaggery, and multigrain atta.

Children between 6 months to 3 years are given balamrutham, eggs, and milk while those between 3 years to 6 years receive rice, dal, palm oil, eggs milk, and balamrutham.