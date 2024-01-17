Prep for Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Published: 17th January 2024
Ayodhya: Religious flags on sale ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: An artist works on religious statues at a manufacturing unit, ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Ayodhya: A newly-installed mural ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: Security personnel stand guard ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: People at a ghat on the banks of Saryu river ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: People at a bus stand ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: A multilevel parking complex ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: Vegetables brought at Kar Sewak Karyashala ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Ayodhya: A carpenter works on doors of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple at Kar Sewak Karyashala, ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Ayodhya: A man at work ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ayodhya: Police personnel stand guard ahead of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

