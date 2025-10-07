President Murmu to visit Sabarimala temple on Oct 22

President Droupadi Murmu
Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple on October 22, the final day of the Thulamasa Pooja darshan, Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has said.

The state government had been informed of the President’s plan to offer prayers at the hill shrine in the evening. She will later travel to Thiruvananthapuram, he said on Monday.

During her stay in Kerala, Murmu will also take part in an event marking the platinum jubilee of St Thomas College in Pala, the minister told reporters here.

He said the schedule was being finalised and preparations to welcome the President were underway.

The temple, located deep inside the forest, will remain open for devotees only from 18 to 22 October for the Thulamasa Pooja.

