Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati is more than just a celebrated actor, he’s a powerhouse of talent and legacy. Widely recognized for his iconic portrayal of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali franchise, Rana has carved a unique space for himself in both the Telugu and Hindi film industries. At 40, he continues to impress with his versatility on screen.

Hailing from the prestigious Daggubati–Akkineni family of Telugu film industry, Rana is the son of renowned producer Suresh Babu and the grandson of legendary filmmaker D. Ramanaidu. Naturally, cinema runs in his blood but so does his love for luxury and rich lifestyle. The actor owns several upscale properties in Hyderabad, including two lavish homes in Film Nagar, one of the city’s most elite neighborhoods.

Rana Daggubati’s Family Home Turned Restaurant

One of Rana’s most talked-about properties is his childhood family home, nestled in the heart of Film Nagar. While the area is now a high-profile neighborhood, Rana had once revealed that it was a barren land when his family first moved in. The house where he grew up has since been transformed into a chic restaurant called Sanctuary, while retaining much of its original structure. Click here for the property tour.

According to reports, the property is valued at around Rs 45 crore. Aashritha Daggubati, in a video on her YouTube channel Infinity Platter, offered viewers a glimpse into the home, with Rana reminiscing about his childhood days spent there.

His Lakeview Mansion

Rana currently resides in a lavish lake-facing bungalow in Film Nagar, where he lives with his wife, Miheeka Bajaj. The mansion, known for its contemporary architecture and serene views, is estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 50 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana Daggubati is making strategic moves behind the scenes as well. He has teamed up with the makers of Baahubali, Arka Media Works, to co-produce an upcoming film starring Ram Pothineni. The untitled project also marks the directorial debut of Kishore, and an official announcement is expected soon. Given the powerhouse collaboration, the film has already piqued the interest of fans and the industry alike.