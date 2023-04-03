Inside Rana Daggubati’s lavish restaurant in Hyderabad [Video]

Hyderabad: If you love the Daggubati family, you won’t want to miss Aashritha Daggubati’s heartwarming video on her YouTube channel Infinity Platter. Aashritha and her brother Rana Daggubati cook up a storm in the vlog, making homemade pizzas and reminiscing about their childhood memories. They show us around their former home, which has been converted into a cosy restaurant called ‘Sanctuary’.

The restaurant is more than just a restaurant; it is the Daggubati family’s childhood home, where they made countless memories that they cherish.

Sanctuary’s distinct ambiance reflects the Daggubati family’s love of food and hospitality. The delicious dishes on the menu reflect Rana’s passion for food, and the cosy atmosphere will make you feel right at home. Sanctuary, located in Jubilee Hills, is the ideal place to unwind and enjoy a meal with your loved ones, thanks to its delicious food and cosy ambiance. Check out some inside glimpses below.

The Aashritha Daggubati Infinity Platter YouTube channel is becoming increasingly popular for its creative food creations, and the video of her and Rana making pizzas is no exception. The video captures the Daggubati family’s warmth and love, making it a must-see for all of their fans.

If you’re in Hyderabad, don’t miss out on Sanctuary, where you can feel the love and nostalgia of the Daggubati family’s childhood home-turned-restaurant.