Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ former NY restaurant Sona to shut down

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra’s former restaurant Sona in New York is going to close its doors.

The restaurant, which is known for infusing a modern touch into Indian cuisine, will serve its final brunch service on June 30.

The restaurant on Wednesday took to its Instagram account to announce the end of its chapter.

The announcement read, “After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honour to serve you”.

“SONA’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30,” it added.

The news comes nearly a year after the ‘Barfi’ actress ended the partnership with the establishment.

In August last year, People Magazine confirmed that Priyanka Chopra is no longer associated with SONA, the restaurant that opened in 2021. The news was disclosed to the magazine by Priyanka’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson said, “Priyanka [Chopra] has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await.”

Meanwhile talking about Priyanka’s work front, the actress gears up for her upcoming cinematic venture, ‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E Flowers.

The movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers’ banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, ‘The Bluff’ promises to be a thrilling adventure.