Priyanka Chopra’s ‘gold digger’ remark sparks misandry debate

Hyderabad: A “gold digger” quote circulating in Priyanka Chopra’s name puts men at the centre of a familiar relationship argument. But its wording raises a question: does challenging a stereotype about women justify turning it against men?

An Instagram post shared by Core India features the actress’s photograph alongside the statement: “If a man is enjoying your beauty, your youth, and your time, and isn’t providing anything for you, then he’s a gold digger.”

The screenshots do not identify an interview, event or original video supporting the attribution. The statement therefore cannot be treated as a verified remark by Priyanka.

The accompanying caption presents the quote as an argument about mutual effort. It explains that contributions to a relationship go beyond money and include attention, companionship and emotional support. It also stresses that both partners should feel valued.

That explanation gives the message more nuance than the standalone graphic. However, framing a woman’s contribution around beauty and youth, while expecting a man to “provide,” risks reinforcing the very gender expectations that conversations about equality should question.

The wording can also come across as dismissive of men, particularly if “providing” is understood purely in financial terms. Neither a partner’s income nor their appearance captures everything they bring to a relationship.

For a global star such as Priyanka, whose words reach young audiences, context matters. So does accurate attribution. Attaching a celebrity’s face to a provocative statement can give it authority even when its source remains unclear.

The larger point deserves a more thoughtful conversation: expecting reciprocity in a relationship is reasonable, but reducing either partner to money, beauty or youth leaves little room for mutual respect.