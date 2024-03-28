Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

Local police inspected the spot and found "Delhi Banega Khalistan" written on the pillar with black paint.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 2:29 pm IST
Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered
Pro-Khalistan graffiti found on metro station pillar in Delhi, FIR registered

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan graffiti was found on a pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station in west Delhi on Thursday morning, police said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter, they said.

Police received a call around 9:30 am about the graffiti on the pillar of Punjabi Bagh metro station, an officer said.

MS Education Academy

Local police inspected the spot and found “Delhi Banega Khalistan” written on the pillar with black paint. The graffiti had been painted over in yellow. An FIR has been registered, the officer said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th March 2024 2:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button