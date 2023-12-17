Pro-Palestine slogans heard at Kolkata Queer Pride walk

Kolkata: Pro-Palestine slogans condemning the deaths of civilians in Gaza Strip in the battle between Israeli army and Hamas militants were heard here on Sunday during the annual Queer Pride walk.

However, the participants in the walk consciously avoided chanting any “anti-Israel” or “pro-Hamas” slogans during the walk.

Well-known fashion designer and an organizer of the annual event, Navolin Das, said that the aim is not to evoke hatred against Israel or express solidarity towards Hamas.

“Our aim is to condemn the killing of innocent civilians, non-combatants and children. Every year on the occasion of this annual event we pick up any issue that needs to be condemned. This year, the most relevant issue is what is happening in Gaza Strip,” Das said.

Aditya, who has been participating at the walk since its inception, said picking up contemporary issues is also an attempt to send a message that the Queer community is also a part of the bigger and mainstream society and the representatives are not unaware of the ongoing social developments.

“What is happening at Gaza Strip is anti-humanity and the Queer community cannot be silent on it,” said Aditya.

Debika Barua, city’s popular face in Queer Rights activism said that the walk, which started as a movement against discrimination that the people of the community had been facing had now turned into an event of celebration of achieving so many goals the prime of which is decriminalising the same-sex relationship.

“The last hurdle of the right for same-sex marriage is yet to be achieved. But we will make it some day,” Barua said.