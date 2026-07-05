Prostitution racket busted at Thane spa; operator held

Three women, in the age group of 24 to 29 and hailing from Mumbai, West Bengal and Nepal, were rescued from the premises, the police said.

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Thane: Police have busted an alleged prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa and salon near the Thane railway station in Maharashtra, arresting its operator and rescuing three women, officials said on Sunday, July 5.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the spa on Friday afternoon. A decoy customer was sent to the establishment to strike a deal, following which the raid was held, Naupada police station’s senior inspector Yogesh Awhad said.

The police arrested the spa operator, identified as Lalit Gopal Ragani (48), a native of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and also registered a case against the facility’s woman owner, he said.

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Three women, in the age group of 24 to 29 and hailing from Mumbai, West Bengal and Nepal, were rescued from the premises, the police said.

The police seized Rs 7,500 in cash, a mobile phone and other incriminating materials, they added.

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