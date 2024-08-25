Protest over Kolkata trainee doctors’ murder: 24-08-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 25th August 2024 7:03 pm IST
Kolkata: Law students hold posters during a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: RAF personnel stand guard amid rains as DYFI, SFI and AIDWA activists march to Lalbazar police headquarters against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Law students take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Police personnel stand guard amid rains as DYFI, SFI and AIDWA activists march to Lalbazar police headquarters against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.(PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 25th August 2024 7:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button