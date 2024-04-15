Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail here, an official said.

The meeting took place in the ‘mulakat jangla,’ a room divided with a glass wall, a Tihar jail official said.

He added that Mann and Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar’s jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, spoke to each other via intercom.

According to the official, the Punjab CM met Kejriwal as a common visitor, as per the rules of the jail manual.

On Saturday, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had alleged that the Tihar administration was not allowing Kejriwal to meet his family and Mann in person.

The officials, however, said that Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and other visitors have been meeting the Delhi chief minister in the same way, twice a week.

Security was already heightened with local police being deployed outside Tihar jail, given Mann’s Z+ security status.

The Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21. He is in judicial custody till April 15.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the “entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections”.