Punjab: Main accused in RSS leader’s son murder case arrested

Ferozepur: A key man allegedly involved in the killing of an RSS leader’s son was nabbed after a gunfight in Arifke village here early Thursday, a police officer said.

Naveen Arora, the son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by two motorcycle riders in Ferozepur on November 15. It is unclear whether he was shot at by both or just one of the riders.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh said the police were tipped off about the movement of one of the main accused in the murder, Gursimran Singh alias Jatin Kali, near Sodhiwala in Arifke village.

Also Read RSS chief to visit Manipur for first time since ethnic violence broke out

Acting on the input, the police cordoned off the area and set up checkpoints.

“The police team signalled a fast-moving motorcycle to stop near Arifke, but the rider attempted to flee. A chase followed,” the SSP said.

During the pursuit, Gursimran allegedly opened fire at the police party, shattering the front windscreen of a police vehicle, and missing the driver a close range.

The police returned fire and shot the rider in his leg.

An injured Gursimran was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. The SSP said he used a .32 bore pistol to fire at the police.

“We are verifying whether this is the same weapon used in the murder of Naveen Arora,” he added.

On Wednesday, the police arrested two more people, Harsh and Kanav, allegedly involved in Arora’s murder. They were identified as Harsh and Kanav.

A hunt is on to nab two more accused in the case.