RACEnergy, Hala Mobility join hands to deploy battery swapping solution

Hyderabad: Battery-swapping technology company, RACEnergy has entered into a partnership with Hala Mobility, a multi-modal ride-sharing platform to deploy a fleet of 2000 electric two-wheelers.

This fleet which will be utilised for delivery services across India will have Phase I of the rollout to begin in July.

Electric two-wheelers are forerunners in the EV industry in India, with a massive 305 percent growth in sales recorded last year.

Utilising this large market of vehicles, the partnership will propel the adoption of clean mobility in the country while RACEnergy has completed 2.5 million green kilometres and does 500 swaps on its network daily.

Both companies share the goal of making e-mobility more accessible to the public through user-friendly and cost-effective technology.

RACE’s dense battery swapping network established in the city and the lightweight interoperable

battery packs that work across two-and-three wheelers will help Hala accelerate and expand its market and customer base.

Founder and CEO of Hala Mobility, Srikanth Reddy said, “At Hala Mobility, our ultimate goal is to empower individuals and communities to embrace sustainable transportation. We can further this mission by collaborating with RACEnergy.”

“With RACE’s impressive advancements, such as their lightning-fast 4-second swapping time and an extensive network of swap points, users are provided with a better vehicle range, we are confident that we will be able to make electric vehicles not only accessible but also convenient for all to use.” added Srikanth.

Co-founder and CEO of RACEnergy, Arun Sreyas said, “We look forward to partnering with Hala Mobility as we strive to expand the reach of battery-swapping technology to more individuals across the country for all forms of transportation.”

“We have already established a strong presence in Telangana’s e-auto market. By joining forces with Hala, we are confident that we will penetrate the electric two-wheeler market and reach an even broader user base,” added the RACEnergy CEO.