Rachakonda, Cyberabad police websites hacked for a week; restored

This event comes less than a month after the Telangana High Court’s website was hacked on November 11, redirecting visitors to a gaming site.

Hyderabad: The websites of the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police commissionerates were reportedly hacked by unidentified persons and have been inoperational for the past week.

According to reports, people tried to access police contacts or other information were being redirected to betting websites, after which the websites were taken offline. The police department’s IT cell has reached out to a Delhi-based cybersecurity firm working under the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to fix the issue, stated a Hindu report.

As of the writing of this report, both the Rachakonda and Cyberabad police’s websites have become operational.

This event comes less than a month after the Telangana High Court’s website was hacked on November 11, briefly redirecting visitors to a gaming site named ‘BDG slot.’

PDFs containing cause lists, case status information, notices and administrative information were reportedly compromised.

Registrar T Venkateshwar Rao filed a complaint and a case was registered under section 66 read with section 43 and 66 (c) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

