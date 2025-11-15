Telangana High Court website hacked, case registered

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s official website was hacked on November 11, briefly redirecting visitors to a gaming site named “BDG slot.”

Upon noticing the glitch, registrar T Venkateshwar Rao filed a complaint with the police on Friday, November 14 and also alerted Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), B Shivadhar Reddy.

Rao stated that the Telangana High Court’s website is being operated from the National Information Centre (NIC) at the BRKR Bhavan on the Tank Bund Road.

The registrar said that PDFs containing cause lists, case status information, notices and administrative information were compromised.

The NIC officials have launched an investigation into the matter. The Hyderabad cybercrime unit registered a case under section 66 read with section 43 and 66 (c) and 66(D) of the IT Act.