Rachakonda police recover 1130 lost and stolen mobile phones

Hyderabad: 1130 mobile phones worth Rs 3.5 crore were recovered by Rachakonda police in the span of two months with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR) portal. On Tuesday, June 24, police handed over the mobile phones to their rightful owners.

Special teams were formed in CCS LB Nagar, Malkajgiri and Bhongir, who recovered 706, 312 and 112 phones respectively. This year, 3694 mobile phones have been recovered by the Rachakonda police so far.

Police have also issued an advisory against buying or selling stolen mobile phones and have asked the public not to buy mobile phones without an authorised bill.

They also advised the public to use strong security passwords, enable the ‘Find My Device’ feature, and regularly back up data to prevent the loss of valuable information.

Finally, they have asked the public to promptly report to the police when a mobile is lost or stolen as offenders may use theft mobiles for criminal activities and cybercrimes.