Rahul Gandhi calls for Adani’s arrest amid US bribery charges

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, November 21, said that the billionaire chair of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani should be arrested.

In the latest development, US prosecutors have charged Adani with paying 250 million dollars in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “It is now pretty clear and established in America that Adani has broken both American law and Indian law. He has been indicted in the United States and I am wondering why Mr Adani is still running around a free man in this country?” questioned Raul Gandhi.

“We have been raising this again and again and again. We have raising it with the Madhabi Buch issue and it is a vindication of what we have been saying. The prime minister is protecting Mr Adani and the prime minister is involved in corruption with Mr Adani. This is being clearly indicated,” said Rahul Gandhi.

The Adani group has not yet reacted to the charges.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek hain to safe hain’ slogan, Gandhi said that as long as the prime minister and Adani are together, they are safe in India.

He said Adani should be arrested immediately and interrogated, and his “protector” and Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed from her post probed.

Gandhi further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday. “I can guarantee that Adani won’t be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government was protecting him,” Gandhi alleged.

He said investigations should cover all states, irrespective of which party was in power.

(With PTI inputs)