Rahul Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, talks to ethnic violence victims

Imphal: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited relief camps in Manipur’s Jiribam and Churachandpur districts and interacted with the inmates.

People displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, which claimed over 200 lives since May last year, are staying in those relief camps.

Gandhi, who is accompanied by senior Congress leaders, is visiting Manipur for the first time after the Congress won both Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Third visit in Manipur

“His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people’s cause,” the Congress said in a post on X.

Gandhi first visited Manipur weeks after ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year. He also began his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from the state in January 2024.

The former Congress president first visited a relief camp set up at Jiribam Higher Secondary School.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra told reporters that the inmates at Jiribam told Gandhi about the experiences they went through.

“He also enquired about what they need. One girl told Gandhi that neither the Prime Minister nor the chief minister had come to visit them. She also urged Gandhi to place the matter in Parliament,” Meghachandra said.

People came out in thousands to greet Gandhi in Jiribam and many of them wept while talking to him, the state Congress president said.

From Jiribam, Gandhi came to Imphal airport via Silchar in Assam and reached by road a relief camp in Tuibong village in Churachandpur district.

There also he interacted with inmates.

“Rahl Gandhi’s visit aims at providing support to people and to assess the situation on the ground. His visit reflects the party’s commitment to address the concerns of those affected by the recent violence,” Meghachandra said.

He is also scheduled to call on Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal before returning.

Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities since May last year claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur.