Rain hits power supply in parts of Hyderabad; 43 feeders affected

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rain across Hyderabad on Thursday, 43 electricity feeders (11 KV) were affected across different zones, impacting power supply in some residential and commercial localities.

The areas which were hit by the disruptions include Banjara Hills (11 feeders), Secunderabad (12), Hyderabad Central (3), Hyderabad South (1), Cyber City (5), Rajendranagar (2), Saroornagar (1), Habsiguda (1), and Medchal (7).

Officials informed that in areas like Moula Ali, AS Rao Nagar, AS Raju Nagar, and Babu Reddy Nagar under the Habsiguda-Medchal circle, power cables were hindered by tree branches caused by heavy winds and rain. TGSPDCL personnel quickly responded, removed the debris, and restored the electricity supply to these areas.

Hyderabad officials on alert until power supply restoration

The CMD of TGSPDCL, Shri Musharraf Farooqui, IAS, took stock in a teleconference with Zonal Chief Engineers, Circle Chief Engineers, and Superintending Engineers, directing field officers not to leave duty until all feeders and power supply are restored across Hyderabad.

He also instructed the Superintending Engineers of the hit circles to stay vigilant and keep work on power restoration uninterrupted. All staff have been requested to stay put in the field and address any new grievances.

Rains disrupt civic life

The announcement is made as Hyderabad is still experiencing heavy rains and thunderstorm activity, resulting in power outages, waterlogging, and uprooted trees in various city areas. The GHMC and IMD have issued an orange alert and cautioned about possible flash floods in low-lying areas.

Residents are requested to report power outages through TGSPDCL helpline numbers and track updates through official means.