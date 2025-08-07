Orange alert in Hyderabad amid cloudburst-like rain, flash flood risk

Hyderabad: Thunderstorms with heavy rains hit Hyderabad on Thursday, August 7, after days of light showers and humidity, bringing some relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Hyderabad, predicting moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until 10:00 pm.

The alert has been issued as weather conditions are expected to deteriorate in the city with a likelihood of flash floods, as cloudburst-like rain is being reported in parts of the city.

The IMD has predicted wind gusts of a maximum of 60 kmph, which could result in light damage to loose or unsecured buildings. People have been asked to remain vigilant, stay away from open spaces when lightning occurs, and be prepared to shift to safer areas if necessary.

The warning extends to the surrounding districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Narayanpet.

Extremely Heavy Rainfall Alert – Hyderabad



Flash floods likely in some areas as CLOUDBURST-like rain (80–100 mm/hr) is being reported in parts of the city.



This intense spell may continue for the next 2 hours.



Avoid low-lying & waterlogged areas, and stay off… — GHMC (@GHMCOnline) August 7, 2025

Southern Hyderabad to experience heavy rains

As per the GHMC’s 7:00 pm rainfall prediction, the southern suburbs of the city, covering places such as Rajendranagar, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar, can expect intense to very intense rain at 2-5 cm/hr.

The remaining city is expected to experience moderate to heavy spells of rain at 1-3 cm/hr.

Telangana weather expert T Balaji has predicted 50-100 mm rainfall in some parts of Hyderabad in an hour.

Rain intensity would continue to dwindle in the city of Hyderabad. Based on predictions, heavy rains in the south zone, spanning localities such as LB Nagar, Charminar, and Rajendranagar, are expected to subside into light rains by 8:00 pm.

In the central zone, comprising Khairatabad, Himayatnagar, Secunderabad, and Nampally, a decline to similar levels is anticipated by 8:20 pm.

Heavy rain over the city’s western and northwestern regions, such as Kukatpally, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Hitech City, Madhapur, Qutbullapur, Nizampet, Alwal, Suchitra, Kapra, and Malkajgiri, is expected to decrease to moderate intensity by 8:40 pm.

Nevertheless, light to moderate rain is likely to persist over the city from time to time until 9:40 pm, though no additional heavy spells are expected.

Officials on high alert

Disaster response personnel, civic officials, and police traffic personnel have been alerted in Hyderabad to handle potential waterlogging, tree collapse, and traffic congestion. Greater Hyderabad officials have requested citizens to remain indoors during heavy rains and inform authorities in case of emergencies through their helpline numbers.

The latest weather warning comes after days of intermittent showers, and officials are keeping an eye on the situation for any intensification.