Intense thunderstorm warning issued for various parts of Hyderabad

Rainfall up to 25–40 mm is expected in some areas while heavier more widespread thunderstorms expected in the night.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 7th August 2025 4:53 pm IST
Rains in Telangana
Rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a warning for intense thunderstorms in parts of Hyderabad on Thursday, August 7.

Thunderstorms are expected to lash Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Serilingampally, Patancheru, Khairatabad, Malkajgiri, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Golconda, Kapra and Secunderabad till 5:00 pm.

Rainfall up to 25-40 mm is expected in some areas, while heavier, more widespread thunderstorms are expected at night.

MS Teachers

Residents are advised to stay alert and to avoid low-lying areas during heavy spells. Localised waterlogging and traffic slowdowns are expected.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana till August 9. They have also informed of light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Telangana, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next 5 days.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Updated: 7th August 2025 4:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button