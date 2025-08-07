Intense thunderstorm warning issued for various parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a warning for intense thunderstorms in parts of Hyderabad on Thursday, August 7.

Thunderstorms are expected to lash Kukatpally, Qutbullapur, Serilingampally, Patancheru, Khairatabad, Malkajgiri, Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Golconda, Kapra and Secunderabad till 5:00 pm.

Rainfall up to 25-40 mm is expected in some areas, while heavier, more widespread thunderstorms are expected at night.

Residents are advised to stay alert and to avoid low-lying areas during heavy spells. Localised waterlogging and traffic slowdowns are expected.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana till August 9. They have also informed of light to moderate rainfall in some parts of Telangana, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next 5 days.