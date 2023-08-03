Rainfall in Telangana leaves hundreds homeless

Hyderabad: The recent incessant rainfall in Telangana has left hundreds of people homeless in various districts of the state, as their houses are submerged in floodwater.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bandi Kiran, state president of Ambedkar Pule Yuvajana Sangam (APYS), Ganesh, Advocate, and Sharavan, secretary of Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), Kakatiya University highlighted the situation in Bhupalpally’s Moranchapalli, Mahabubabad’s Arpanpally Village, and Mulugu’s Kondai after the recent rainfall in Hyderabad.

According to them, all these villages are struggling with the floodwater, and they held the Kaleshwaram project responsible for the flood.

Moranchapalli, Kondai villages affected by flood

They said that in Moranchapalli village, 22 people died, and three are still missing, with around 900 people affected and nearly 850 animals dead.

The situation in Kondai is also similar, with 240 families affected, and nearly 150 animals died due to the flood.

In one of the tragedies, a woman by name Gadda Mahalaxmi who recently arranged the marriage of her two daughters is missing for the past seven days.

They alleged that despite the tragic situation prevailing in the villages, no one came forward to help the residents expect NGOs.

Due to the flood, the villagers are left with nothing to eat and are surviving on the food being distributed by NGOs.

Rainfall in Telangana in current monsoon season

In the current monsoon season, Telangana state received 569.2 mm of rainfall, which is 51 percent above the normal level of 378 mm.

The highest deviation of 100 percent was seen in Siddipet, with other significantly high deviations in Warangal, Jangaon, and Medak districts.

During the recent rainfall in Telangana, Mulugu district broke a record of highest 24-hour rainfalll recorded ever in any part of Telangana state. It recorded the highest 24-hour rainfall of 649.8 mm.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad in the current season has received 441.5 mm of rainfall, which is 49 percent above the normal level of 295.9 mm.