Rajasthan govt must take steps to curb rise in rape cases: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said the increase in incidents of rape in Rajasthan is worrying and the state government must take steps to curb them.

Pilot was reacting to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report which said Rajasthan reported the highest number of rape cases in the country in 2021 with an increase of more than 19 percent in comparison to 2020.

“I have seen the report. It is a matter of concern. The government should work on how to control it, justice should be delivered on time and that is important, he said.

“No one should dare to commit atrocities against women,” he said.

Pilot said making laws was not enough and the “environment” should also change.

“This is our responsibility, he added.

According to the NCRB report, of the total 31,677 rape cases registered across the country last year, 6,337 were reported in Rajasthan, followed by 2,845 in Uttar Pradesh.

Though the state followed Uttar Pradesh in overall crime against women, it continues to record the highest number of rape cases in India.

Pilot also demanded that the Scheduled Caste Commission in Rajasthan be given constitutional status.