Rajasthan village elders withdraw controversial smartphone ban on women

Jodhpur: The village elders in Rajasthan’s Jalore district have withdrawn the ban imposed on women using smartphones after the decision faced opposition in several places.

A meeting of the panchas (village elders) was convened on Thursday in Gazipur village, where they unanimously decided to withdraw the ban. They said the decision kept children in mind, but it was “misunderstood”.

In a meeting of the Chaudhary community of Sundhamata Patti on December 21 in Gazipur village, the daughters and daughters-in-law of 15 villages were banned from using smartphones, starting January 26.

The village elders and community members also decided that they can keep keypad (feature) phones for making calls.

According to the order pronounced by a member, Himmataram, on December 21, if school-going girls use a mobile phone for studies, they may use it only inside their homes.

They will not be permitted to carry mobile phones to wedding ceremonies, social functions, or to a neighbour’s house, it said.

Another member, Natharam Chaudhary, said that on December 21, the community had a program at Sundha Mata.

The women there had informed us that their children, after returning from school, immediately start using smartphones, he said.

They neither eat nor study and spend the entire day watching videos, which has adverse effects on their brain and eyesight, Choudhary said.

The ban was imposed following the suggestions that women should not use smartphones, he said, adding that no one was bound to follow the decision.

“Cases of cyber fraud are occurring daily, and women and girls are facing exploitation. That is why one month was given to observe the situation. If everyone had found it acceptable, it would have been implemented from January 26, but people misunderstood the decision,” he said.