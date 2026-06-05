Rajnath Singh calls for self-reliance in fuel, energy sectors

Lucknow: Citing the success of indigenous weapons in Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, June 5, emphasised attaining self-reliance in the energy, fuel, and technology sectors.

“Last year, following the cowardly attack in Pahalgam, our three armed forces jointly executed Operation Sindoor. We carried out precision strikes to dismantle the terror infrastructure based in Pakistan. We annihilated both the terrorists and their patrons,” Singh said, while addressing an event organised by ‘Bioyug’ in Lucknow on ‘World Environment Day‘.

“We were able to achieve this because our morale was high. We possessed indigenous weapons and were not dependent on other nations. We must attain similar capability (self-reliance) in the sectors of energy, fuel, and technology, and I am confident that we will achieve this,” he added.

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Singh also said that environment-related initiatives are not merely about cleanliness, but also about boosting the morale of the armed forces.

“When our cantonment areas are clean, diseases decrease, leading to prosperity and a boost in the morale of our soldiers. Operation Sindoor is one such example of this boosted morale,” Singh said.