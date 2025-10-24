Mumbai: Love her or hate her, Rakhi Sawant surely knows how to stay in the headlines. The queen of controversies has once again taken over social media, this time with her wildest stunt yet!

After a brief break from the limelight following her divorce battle with ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi is back in India and back to doing what she does best, grabbing attention. From taking jibes at Tamannaah Bhatia to making outrageous claims, Rakhi has been creating nonstop buzz since her return from Dubai.

And now, she’s gone a step further by sharing an AI-generated video of former US President Donald Trump, where he calls Rakhi his daughter! In the clip, “Trump” says, “Ladies and gentlemen, it’s me, your favourite President Donald J. Trump. I just found out something tremendous, my daughter is in India, her name is Rakhi Sawant. Incredible woman, tremendous energy. Maybe even more famous than me. I am coming to India, Rakhi.”

The video ends with the line, “Rakhi, Daddy is coming to India.”

Rakhi shared the clip without any caption, and as expected, the internet couldn’t keep calm. Social media users flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions.

One user wrote, “Sometimes Rakhi forgets she’s a celebrity.”

Another commented, “I just love whatever is wrong with Rakhi.”

A third joked, “Haters will say it’s AI-generated, but we know Trump loves Rakhi a lot!”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Rakhi has linked herself to the former US President. In an earlier interview, she had claimed, “Meri maa ab iss duniya mein nahi rahi… unhone mere liye ek chitthi chorri thi ki tumhare asli papa toh Donald Trump hai.”

Well, trust Rakhi Sawant to always find a way to make headlines!