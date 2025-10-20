Mumbai: Controversial queen Rakhi Sawant, known for her bold persona and unfiltered opinions, is back in the headlines once again. After spending some time in Dubai following her legal battle with former husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi has returned to India and as expected, she’s already making noise.

Known for her flamboyant style and hit dance numbers, Rakhi has now taken a dig at Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been grabbing attention with her recent item songs.

In a chat with Filmygyan, Rakhi reacted to fans who said that item numbers don’t have the same spark with Tamannaah as they did with her. She said, “Yeh log hum log ko dekh-dekh kar item song karna seekh gaye. Yeh pehle heroine banna chahte the, jab inka heroine mein career nahi chala, toh inhone humare pet par laat maar ke item song karne lag gaye. Sharam karo! OG toh hum hi hain. Aur hum ab heroine banenge.”

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been making waves as Bollywood’s new “item song queen.” She’s delivered several chart-topping tracks including “Aaj Ki Raat” from Stree 2, which went viral online, “Nasha” from Raid 2, and the superhit “Kaavaalayya” from Rajinikanth’s Jailer.

While many see Tamannaah’s move into item numbers as a smart career shift, Rakhi seems to view it as imitation rather than inspiration.

As of now, Tamannaah Bhatia has not responded to Rakhi Sawant’s remarks.