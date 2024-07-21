Rakul Preet Singh’s near fall at Dharmaveer 2 trailer launch

Mumbai: Rakul Preet Singh had a minor mishap at the Dharmaveer 2 trailer launch on Saturday evening. In a viral video, she is seen leaving the venue with her husband, producer Jackky Bhagnani, when she missed a step and nearly fell. Luckily, Jackky quickly caught her, preventing a serious fall.

Rakul regained her balance swiftly and addressed the paparazzi who were laughing at her stumble. “Is this something to laugh about?” she asked, without showing any signs of anger or frustration. You can watch the video below:

For the event, Rakul chose a green-printed saree paired with a stylish blouse and high heels, accessorizing with jhumkas. She joined other celebrities like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Jeetendra at the Dharmaveer 2 event.

For those unfamiliar, ‘Dharmaveer’ tells the story of Anand Dighe, a respected leader of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, a key character in the first film, is Dighe’s protégé. Prasad Oak played Anand Dighe, while Kshitish Date portrayed Eknath Shinde.

Recently, Rakul was seen in the movie Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan. She has also been in the news because her brother, Aman Preet Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad Police in a drug-related case. The arrest was the result of a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police. The Hyderabad Police confirmed his arrest in a press conference on Monday, July 15. Rakul has not yet commented on her brother’s arrest.