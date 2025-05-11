Ram Charan unveils wax statue with pet dog Rhyme in London

Hyderabad: Famous Telugu actor Ram Charan has reached a new milestone. He unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in London. What made it extra special? His pet dog Rhyme is also part of the statue! This is the first time an Indian celebrity’s pet has been included in a wax figure.

Ram Charan walked onto the stage with Rhyme, as fans cheered and confetti fell. The statue shows him sitting on a couch with Rhyme beside him. Ram and Rhyme also sat next to the statue and copied the same pose, making everyone smile.

Family and Fans Celebrate

Ram Charan’s family—his father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, wife Upasana, and daughter Klin Kaara—joined him at the event. Many fans waited outside the museum to see him. Videos and photos from the event went viral on social media. Fans called it a proud moment for Indian cinema and praised Ram Charan’s hard work.

Statue Will Move to Singapore

The statue was first shown in London but will later be moved to Madame Tussauds Singapore. Ram Charan said he felt honored to be part of the Madame Tussauds family and is excited to see his statue in Singapore.

Upcoming Movies

Ram Charan was last seen in the film Game Changer. His next movie is Peddi, a sports drama with Janhvi Kapoor, set to release in March 2027. He is also in talks for a mythological movie with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, possibly starring Vijay Deverakonda too.