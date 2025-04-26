Ram Charan’s Madame Tussauds wax statue set for a surprise launch

Hyderabad: Ever since RRR roared across cinemas, Ram Charan has worn the tag “global star” with ease. The actor’s electrifying screen presence, massive fan base, and pan-world awards tour pushed him from Telugu icon to international headline. Now, another milestone is around the corner: a wax figure at Madame Tussauds London—every superstar’s hall of fame.

Double Delight: Rhyme Gets Immortalised Too

Breaking tradition, the museum isn’t freezing Ram Charan alone. Standing right beside him will be his fluffy pet dog, Rhyme—the first Indian celebrity pet to be immortalised in wax and only the second overall after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi.

A Global Honour for the Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan ⭐ @MadameTussauds releases a special video announcing the wax statute of #RamCharan and his pet #Rhyme 🐕 that'll soon be unveiled. He is the first artist to be sculpted along with his pet. @IIFA #RamCharan #MadameTussauds… pic.twitter.com/ujBj5h3t9T — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 30, 2024

What Happens on 9 May

The reveal starts at 6:15 p.m. local time on 9 May 2025. Fans lucky enough to snag an invite will see Ram Charan lift the curtain himself before the twin statues travel to their permanent home in Singapore.

Rhyme’s Viral Moment

Rhyme already rules social media. A recent mix-up in Hyderabad saw fans kidnap look-alike pup Toffee, thinking it was Rhyme. The actor’s wife Upasana cleared the air with a playful post—Rhyme was actually busy “on set with nana” shooting director Buchi Babu Sana’s RC 16. The episode only deepened the canine’s cult status.

A New Look for the Film

RC 16 is a sports drama set in Uttarandhra. To fit the role, Ram Charan worked hard on his fitness with coach Shivoham. He followed a strict workout routine and shared his progress on social media. Fans are excited to see his new look in the film.

Ram Charan’s last film, Game Changer, did not do well, so he is determined to make a strong comeback with RC 16. His fans are hopeful that this film will be a big hit.

Star Cast and Production Team

The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor as the lead actress. Music is composed by AR Rahman. Vriddhi Cinemas is producing the film, while Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting it. With such a great team, expectations for RC 16 are very high.