Ramzan 2024: Dubai ruler launches Rs 2257 cr charity campaign for mothers

With the holy month of Ramzan just around the corner, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai has launched a new humanitarian campaign called ‘Mother’s Endowment’ worth Dirham one billion (Rs 22,57,69,45,430).

The initiative aims to raise funds for educational purposes in the UAE, specifically in honour of mothers.

The campaign encourages donations, supporting education and vocational systems in underprivileged communities thereby enhancing living standards, job opportunities, and community development.

Taking to X, on Monday, March 4, Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of a campaign and shared a video encouraging the public to participate in this initiative.

“Brothers and sisters . . A blessed month has come upon us. . In keeping with our annual habit of launching a humanitarian Ramadan campaign for the people of the Emirates, today we are launching the “Mother’s Endowment”… an educational endowment worth one billion dirhams as an ongoing charity on behalf of mothers in the Emirates,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X.

“A mother is a paradise…and a mother is a path to heaven…and we call on everyone to participate in this endowment…young and old…men and women…we make our mothers happy…and please our Lord…and fast our month while we are in goodness, love and mercy…may God protect the UAE and the mothers of the people of the Emirates,” he added.