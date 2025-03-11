Ramzan night markets in Madinah captivate visitors with culture and tradition

The Ramzan Night Markets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Madinah city have become a captivating attraction for visitors, offering a unique blend of cultural experiences.

Amid the Ramzan celebrations, these night markets transformed Islam’s second-holiest city into a vibrant hub filled with the charm of decorations, lights, and the aroma of traditional Ramzan foods, perfumes and handicrafts.

The markets also feature live performances and various events designed to engage visitors and market-goers. The joyful atmosphere of the festival increases Ramzan’s spirit while building community bonds among attendees.

The Night Markets, organized by the Al-Ahyaa Centers Association in partnership with the Madinah Municipality, aim to support local entrepreneurs and offer a suitable space to showcase their unique Ramzan-themed products. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the initiative supports over 35 families with 35 retail outlets.

Families and tourists alike flock to these markets to enjoy the special atmosphere that characterizes Ramadan nights. Photo: SPA

The markets also promote social interaction, allowing people from different backgrounds to come together in celebration.Photo: SPA

The markets come alive with activities that appeal to all ages. Children were particularly drawn to various entertainment options.Photo: SPA