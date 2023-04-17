Ranbir gifts luxurious Chanel bag to Alia worth Rs…

Mumbai: It’s been a year since Bollywood‘s most adored couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot, and just like them their their fans too are on cloud nine. Ranbir, who has been filming his upcoming film ‘Animal’ in London, returned to Mumbai to celebrate their special day with Alia last week.

The internet is abuzz after a video of Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport went viral. The video shows Alia’s adoring husband holding a bag, which fans believe is a gift for her. The rumors began when Alia Bhatt was seen carrying a pink Chanel sling bag while visiting the construction site of their new home. According to reports, the bag costs 12,250 USD, which is roughly ‘Rs 10 lakhs’.

Fans expressed their excitement and admiration for the couple on social media. Many speculated that the bag was a gift from Ranbir to Alia.

Meanwhile, Alia shared some unseen photos from their wedding and proposal day in South Africa on their first anniversary. Beautiful moments from their Haldi ceremony, a romantic proposal in Masai Mara, and other events are captured in the photographs. Alia simply captioned the photos, “Happy Day.”

On the work front, Ranbir has returned to London to resume filming for ‘Animal’. Alia, on the other hand, has several projects in the works, including ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.