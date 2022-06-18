Ranbir Kapoor holds Shraddha Kapoor as they shoot for Luv Ranjan’s next

New Delhi: A recent picture of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the sets of director Luv Ranjan’s next got leaked over social media and fans claim that ‘this Jodi will definitely break all the records.

In the picture, the ‘Sanju’ actor can be seen holding Shraddha Kapoor in his arms, wearing an abstract shirt and Shraddha could be seen in a blue floral dress and they both completed their looks with black sunglasses. The two actors were all smiles in the viral picture.



This picture of Ranbir and Shraddha went viral over social media within minutes after sharing, and fans just can’t stop crushing over the adorable couple.

Fan pages of Ranbir and Shraddha shared this picture on their handles and the followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

“omg they both are looking cute” a user commented.



Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting in Spain for director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled romantic-comedy film. This is the first time both the actors will be seen working opposite each other, and this leaked image of the couple has raised the excitement level of fans to a new extent.

Earlier also, some photos and videos of Ranbir and Shraddha went viral on social media where they were seen practising a dance step on the streets of Spain.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles. The yet-to-be-titled film is slated to release on the occasion of Holi, 2023.