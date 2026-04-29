Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to light up Japan screens in July

Mumbai: Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster “Dhurandhar” (Part 1) is all set to release in Japan on July 10 after shattering records globally.

The official Instagram handle of Jio Studios and B62 Studios shared the poster of the Aditya Dhar-directed film with its title written in English and other details mentioned in Japanese.

For the caption, the banners mentioned in a collaborative post: “It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026.”

The first instalment of the spy action entertainer has minted over whopping Rs. 1328 crores worldwide when it was released globally on December 5, 2025.

The first installment of the duology, as per a statement from the makers, “recorded a landmark performance internationally, emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while also becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top-performing Indian films in the UK.”

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar is a duology. The film’s first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, backed by Jio Studios, traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi’s criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film’s storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia.

The high-octane action thriller is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is now set to create a powerful cinematic impact as it releases in theatres across Japan on 10th July 2026.