Mumbai: The Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several celebrity divorces over the past few years. While some splits were expected, others came as a complete shock to fans. Now, rapper and musician Badshah has found himself at the centre of fresh divorce rumours just months after tying the knot with actress Isha Rikhi.

The speculation began after Isha shared a heartfelt montage of moments with Badshah on Instagram, accompanied by a cryptic caption that left fans wondering if all is not well between the couple.

She wrote, “Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope,” along with a heartbreak emoji and folded hands emoji.

The video opens with clips from their wedding ceremony, showing the couple exchanging varmalas. It also features several intimate moments from their relationship, including family photographs, candid videos, and a heartwarming clip of Badshah kissing Isha on the cheek.

Although Isha did not explicitly mention any relationship issues, the emotional tone of the post and its caption quickly sparked rumours of a possible separation.

Adding to the speculation were comments from celebrities. Actress Jasmine Bhasin wrote, “Stay strong,” while Shruti Sodhi commented, “Lessons indeed.” Fans too flooded the comments section, with many asking what had happened and others sending prayers and support.

Badshah and Isha’s wedding became public in March after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony on social media. According to reports, the couple met through a mutual friend and dated for several years before getting married.

Before Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple tied the knot in 2012 and divorced in 2020 after eight years of marriage. They share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, whom they continue to co-parent.

As of now, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has addressed the divorce rumours, leaving fans eagerly waiting for an official clarification.