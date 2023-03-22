Rare jaw surgery performed at Secunderabad’s military hospital

Hyderabad: The Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery team, under the direction of Lieutenant Colonel Vinay Singh Parihar, successfully completed a tailored procedure to replace the maxillary jaw at the Military Hospital in Secunderabad,

According to a press release, a 50-year-old female inhabitant of the Hanamkonda region had to have her left upper jaw surgically removed since it had been harmed by a black fungal infection as a side effect of Covid-19. After scanning the intra-oral structures and the facial skeleton, a computer-designed upper jaw model was produced. Then, a titanium jaw was built utilising cutting-edge 3-D printing technology.

The extraordinary feat was made possible by combining surgical skill and technological innovation. According to the press release, the team has become one of the few in the nation to complete rehabilitation treatments utilising cutting-edge fast prototyping methods, paving the way for future patient-specific implant surgeries.